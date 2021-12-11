(Video) Naby Keita’s teammates swoon as he nets a lovely curled effort in training

Naby Keita’s return from injury has provided a significant boost to Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead of Liverpool’s hosting of Aston Villa at Anfield.

Fans will be particularly encouraged to see the Guinean international show off his scoring boots in training ahead of the tie, with the No.8 clipped scoring a wonderfully curled effort in team training.

We’d expect a midfield trio of Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson to return to the fold following their midweek rest but it certainly doesn’t hurt a bit to have a player of the 26-year-old’s calibre on the bench in case the manager wishes to shake things up at any point in our impending fixture.

