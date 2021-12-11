(Video) New angle of Gerrard’s Anfield return captures ex-Red applauding home support

It will have no doubt been something of a surreal experience for former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard to make his way into the away technical area as Aston Villa boss.

Anfield couldn’t have been more delighted to see the ex-No.8 back at L4, however, acknowledging the Englishman’s return with a rapturous reception, with the 41-year-old seen responding in kind.

As the coach has previously noted in the build-up, of course, there will be no room for sentimentality, with us keen to continue our own winning run off the back of the international break.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports & Sidiye10: