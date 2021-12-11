(Video) Salah wins and scores penalty from superb dribble to break the deadlock at Anfield

Mo Salah slammed home a penalty in the second-half of Liverpool’s encounter with Aston Villa to break the deadlock, placing his effort superbly into the bottom-right corner.

The Egyptian international had been fouled by Tyrone Mings close to the edge of the 18-yard-box with Stuart Atwell pointing to the spot to award the spot-kick to Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Steven Gerrard’s men had defended brilliantly against the Merseysiders up to that point, withstanding significant amounts of pressure.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

Mo salah vs Aston Villa

1-0 pic.twitter.com/tODYBKuLtO — . (@fastestgoals) December 11, 2021