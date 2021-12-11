(Video) Watch Konate’s hilarious reaction to Phillips’ Cruyff turn bamboozling Ibrahimovic

Nathaniel Phillips’ remarkable Cruyff turn in Liverpool’s 18-yard-box to get away from a two-man press and bamboozle Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the second-half of the Reds’ 2-1 victory over AC Milan will have only boosted his cult hero status amongst the fanbase.

One man who was particularly impressed by the manoeuvre, however, was of course his defensive partner on the night, Ibrahima Konate, with the Frenchman in awe of the slick move.

It’s perhaps not one Jurgen Klopp’s heart could take seeing on a weekly basis though it was more than enjoyable for supporters to observe at the San Siro and beyond as we went on to secure a record-breaking 100% finish to our Champions League group.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/Affectionate-Tap2431 & UEFA.TV: