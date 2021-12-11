(Video) Watch Steven Gerrard’s pre-match thoughts ahead of Anfield return

Steven Gerrard was keen to reinforce a less than sentimental mentality ahead of Aston Villa’s visit to Anfield, though did pay tribute to the memories he’d amassed in the famous red shirt during his playing days.

The Villans arrive at L4 on the back of a solid run of results, winning three out of their last four league fixtures following a poor five-game losing streak under prior boss, Dean Smith.

We’ll be expecting our ex-skipper’s men to give us a tough game, particularly after making life difficult for Manchester City at Villa Park, though this will be one Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will be likely just as keen to leave their mark on as we look to keep the pressure on the Cityzens at the top of the table.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Football Daily:

🗣 "It always feels good walking through these doors." Steven Gerrard speaks ahead of his return to Anfield as the manager of Aston Villa but he is only focused on doing the business today. pic.twitter.com/7QNtXMpaGs — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 11, 2021