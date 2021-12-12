Exclusive: Stan Collymore believes this season’s Premier League will become a ‘two-horse race’ and names the team he thinks will win the title

Stan Collymore has suggested that this season’s Premier League campaign will eventually become a ‘two-horse’ race and believes Liverpool will need ‘some luck’ if they are to win the title.

The former Reds forward admitted that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have the best squad in the league which will benefit them during the final months of the campaign.

“Three teams are separated by two points. Those three teams will certainly go into the winter period, and by winter, I mean probably to the Champions League resumption, as the top three,” the 50-year-old exclusively told Empire of the Kop.

“I wouldn’t be at all surprised if the top three aren’t six to nine points clear of the rest, maybe even more, by the time the Champions League resumes because it’s a mini-league now, grinding out those results relentlessly week in and week out.

“I’m still going to say I feel Liverpool will win the league, they’ve got to have some luck with injuries, and to key players and AFCON (African Cup of Nations).

“Manchester City have the best squad, they can rest players now knowing players can come in in February, March, April nice and fresh.

“But it’s a three-way challenge now for the title, that I would expect, once we get to the Champions League resumption, will end up being a two-horse race.

“I think that two-horse race will be Manchester City and Liverpool.”

It’s hard to argue against Collymore’s comments.

When Jurgen Klopp has a fully fit squad to choose from and the German can field his strongest XI, we are one of the best teams in the world, but an injury to any of our key figures and we simply don’t have enough squad depth to not feel the impacts.

If we can navigate our ways successfully through the busy festive schedule and ensure that the goals don’t dry up whilst Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are away, then there is no reason why we can’t win the title and have a good crack at the Champions League too.