Exclusive: Stan Collymore highlights the area that Liverpool should strengthen in the summer and offers honest Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain assessment

Former Liverpool player Stan Collymore has claimed that Jurgen Klopp should be looking to sign ‘two or three’ midfielders in the summer.
The ex-Red also claimed that it’s a ‘fact’ that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ‘could’ve done more’ so far in his Anfield career.
“For me, as and when Liverpool have the resources, the financial resources, more than likely in the summer window, to be able to upgrade two or three in midfield, then I think that’s an obvious place to start,” the 50-year-old told Empire of the Kop.
“That’s where games are won and lost, Aston Villa, for me, lost the game and lost the momentum in central midfield.
“You only have to look at recent Premier League winners, including Liverpool, to know that the three in midfield, they dominate the game, dominate the result.
“That’s been the same whether it be Chelsea becoming champions of Europe, whether it be Manchester City winning the title, or Liverpool winning the title.
Collymore was also asked about what he’s made of Oxlade-Chamberlain’s performance against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.
Our No. 15 started as part of the front-three in the false-nine role but failed to have much of an impact on the game.
“I don’t see Ox getting in even for two or three games into Manchester city’s midfield or Chelsea’s midfield.
