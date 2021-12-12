Fabinho’s wife takes to Twitter with hilarious post to suggest her Man of the Match after win over Aston Villa

Fabinho’s wife took to Twitter after Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat of Aston Villa yesterday to make everybody aware of who she thought deserved the Man of the Match award.

It was a rather tense game at Anfield as a second-half Mo Salah penalty earned Jurgen Klopp’s men all three points.

The Brazilian’s partner, who is well known for keeping her followers entertained with her posts on social media, was replying to a tweet from The Redmen TV who asked fans who they thought deserved to pick up the Man of the Match award.

In hilarious fashion, she replies with a GIF of Superman, but with our No. 3’s head photoshopped onto the body!

Although it may be a biased opinion from the former Monaco man’s wife, he did perform well in the middle of the park and helped the Reds earn a tenth clean-sheet of the season.

On Steven Gerrard’s return to Merseyside, his side were proving to be a tough nut to crack.

It was only a clumsy challenge from Tyrone Mings just after the hour mark that provided the Egyptian King with a chance to put us ahead from the penalty spot.

Our No. 11 fired the ball into the bottom right corner and we held out for another huge victory.

You can see the quality tweet below via Twitter.