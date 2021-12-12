‘I dont recognise him’ – David James names the player he believes has improved the most under Jurgen Klopp

Former Liverpool ‘keeper David James has named Kostas Tsimikas as the Liverpool player that has improved the most under Jurgen Klopp.

The Greece international was signed from Olympiacos in August last year, and although he arrived at Anfield to ultimately be a back-up option for Andy Robertson, the 25-year-old has impressed on numerous occasions this season when he’s found himself in the starting XI.

“Tsimikas is probably the best example currently [of players Jurgen Klopp has improved]. He starts this season as if he’s been here for three years. I was watching games and I’m like, ‘this guy…..I don’t recognise him.” James told Stadium Astro (via HITC).

It’s hard to disagree with the 51-year-old’s comments – earlier in the season, many supporters were calling for Robertson to be dropped after a string of average performances.

Our No. 21 was drafted into the side after the Scotsman picked up an injury on international duty and he performed superbly, particularly in the 4-0 rout of Arsenal in November.

The Greek Scouser has become a fan favourite at Anfield as a result of his impressive performances, tireless work rate and comical social media posts.

Although Robbo has been back to his best in recent weeks, it’s great to see that we are slowly improving our squad depth so that when one of our star-men are absent, we don’t feel the impact just as much.