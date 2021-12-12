(Image) Thiago’s Dad, Mazinho, visited Anfield for the first time to watch his son be part of the team that beat Aston Villa

Thiago Alcantara’s Dad was present at Anfield for the first time as he got to see his son defeat Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa team.

Mazinho, the former Fiorentina, Valencia and Celta Vigo full-back and defensive midfielder, hadn’t been able to come and watch his son any sooner but was clearly delighted with his visit to Liverpool.

The 1994 World Cup winner with Brazil was stood in the Main Stand as he had his picture taken during the first-half of the match.

Not a bad game to go to as it will be remembered for a long time as the day our former captain came home and the day James Milner became the fourth highest appearance holder in the Premier League.

The 55-year-old may need to visit again if we can keep up the 100% record for every game he attends!

You can view the picture from Mazinho’s Instagram account:

