‘That comes first’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold comments on Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield

Following Liverpool’s defeat of Aston Villa on Saturday, Trent Alexander-Arnold was questioned about Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield.

The full-back insists that he and his teammates ‘never really spoke about it’ and instead they were focused on picking up all three points.

“For us as players, I don’t think it changed anything for us,” the Liverpool No. 66 told Premier League Productions (via the Liverpool Echo).

“I think for fans it might have been sentimental for them, even for him [Gerrard] potentially.

“You know, we’ve been in this game a long time, we’re all professionals. We have a job to do. Essentially the three points are more important than any of our feelings so that comes first. The team comes first.

“We were focused on getting the three points, to be honest. That never changed. We never really spoke about it [Gerrard], we never focused on it at all.

“I think in the back of our minds we all knew he was going to get a good reception but it didn’t change anything for us.”

Trent performed well in the 1-0 victory and helped his side keep a tenth Premier League clean sheet of the season.

Gerrard was applauded by both sets of fans prior to the game and his name was sung by the Kop after the final whistle.

Our former captain remained respectful to his new side and acknowledged the home crowd by raising his hand before continuing to applaud the travelling Villa faithful.

Jurgen Klopp and our old No. 8 must be sick and tired of hearing about each other now, the whole build-up to the game was centred around Gerrard’s return and how he may eventually replace the German in a few years.

We came out on top against Stevie yesterday but he can proud of how his side performed.