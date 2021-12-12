(Video) Emi Martinez fails to distract Mo Salah for penalty, despite antics on his Kop goal line

Mo Salah stood up to score his 15th consecutive Premier League penalty, despite the best efforts of Emi Martinez’s goal line antics.

The Argentine goal keeper has somewhat of a reputation for saving penalties and was clearly confident that his latest attempt would also be a success.

However; he underestimated the power of Anfield and the finishing ability of our Egyptian King as we went one-nil up.

READ MORE: (Video) Steven Gerrard shares an embrace and chat with Jordan Henderson & Jurgen Klopp in an empty post-match Anfield

It was great to be able to laugh at their ‘keeper following his relentless time wasting tactics from the first whistle to the moment our No.11 put the ball in the back of his net.

Suddenly the 29-year-old had a lot more urgency but this wasn’t enough to get Steven Gerrard’s side a result on our former captain’s return.

It was a brilliant pen that found the bottom corner and so he never really stood a chance of saving it anyway.

You can watch Martinez’s penalty antics courtesy of Sky Sports (via u/WeeGazza1996):

Over 7,000 Liverpool fans have their say on whether Liverpool should take Wijnaldum on loan