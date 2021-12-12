(Video) “I think we did a good job getting around Mo” – Robertson on how the squad helped Salah ahead of his penalty

Andy Robertson spoke with the media following Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Aston Villa and was full of praise for his teammates after the match.

Scotland’s captain was very complimentary towards Mo Salah too as he dispatched his 15th consecutive Premier League penalty and his 21st goal, in what has been a phenomenal season so far.

Our No.26 shared the tactics of the squad to aid the Egyptian King before he put the ball in the Kop end net.

“Their ‘keeper is known for saving penalties but also for trying to get in whoever is taking it’s head.

“I think we did a good job getting around Mo, letting Mo go into his own space and try to let him focus and let us deal with the kind of nonsense.

“Luckily Mo stayed composed and the ‘keeper went the right way, but when it’s that far in the corner you don’t save those.

“Delighted that it went in. We had a few breakaways that we should have made better decisions but it is what it is.

“We’ve seen out the game magnificently, the fans got right behind us and have seen us to the final whistle”.

It certainly could have been a win by a larger amount of goals but the one was all that we needed, thanks to the performance of the team defensively.

The 27-year-old was also right to mention the supporters on a big day for them too where love for Steven Gerrard was shelved for the desire of a much needed three points.

You can watch the full interview with Andy Robertson courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

