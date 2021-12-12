(Video) “It’s getting ridiculous!” – Trent Alexander-Arnold on Mo Salah’s amazing form this season

Trent Alexander-Arnold spoke with the media following the 1-0 victory over Aston Villa on Steven Gerrard’s return to Merseyside.

Our No.66 linked up well with Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah all afternoon and he was handed the opportunity to praise the Egyptian King in his post-match interview.

The Scouser in our team was asked about Our No.11 reaching 21 goals in 22 games, the latest being the match-winning penalty.

READ MORE: (Video) “I think we did a good job getting around Mo” – Robertson on how the squad helped Salah ahead of his penalty

The 23-year-old said: “And the assists. Look, it’s frightening form. There’s not even a handful of players that can say they’re putting up those numbers in the last five, 10 years.

“You’ve got two, three max that are doing it at a high level week in, week out. I can’t remember the last game he didn’t score or assist, to be honest.

“It’s getting ridiculous! But it’s a credit to have him in the team. He’s an outstanding lad and he works hard for it – it doesn’t come by luck.

“You see him on a daily basis working hard, putting in the work and taking care of himself. He deserves every applause that he gets, every award and he deserves to be spoken so highly of.

“No-one around here can say a bad word about him”.

It’s a lot of praise from the right-back and he is clearly blown away with the unbelievable form of the former Roma winger.

Not only are we supporters in awe of his performances but so are his teammates!

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s comments on Salah (at 2:00) courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

Over 7,000 Liverpool fans have their say on whether Liverpool should take Wijnaldum on loan