(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s restrained fist pumps to the Kop following the defeat of Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa

Jurgen Klopp brought out his trademark Kop fist pumps following the victory over Aston Villa but they were a lot more restrained than usual.

Some supporters online have suggested this may have been due to the victory coming against a side managed by Steven Gerrard but this does seem a little unlikely.

The absence of TV cameras whilst he was able to engage with the supporters was a rarity and so it may have just been that the German wouldn’t have usually done it following this game.

The 54-year-old normally saves the celebration for the biggest games and victories but due to him being free to engage with his supporters without the broadcasters looming over his shoulder, he took the opportunity to give the fans what they wanted to see.

Regardless of all this, it’s great to see the love the crowd and the boss have for each other and we are at his beckon call whenever he wants us to join in with a celebration.

Long may these iconic celebrations continue after more big Anfield victories!

