(Video) Steven Gerrard rolls back the years as he applauds Liverpool and Aston Villa fans in the Anfield Road End

Steven Gerrard, as you may have heard, made his Anfield return yesterday and was greeted by all supporters inside the stadium.

It was always going to be an emotive day but there wasn’t too much presence of his name being sung, once mutedly during the match and one whilst battling with the post-match music.

As our former captain came onto the pitch the shake hands with all players and applaud his new and old supporters, it was a real trip down memory lane.

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp’s restrained fist pumps to the Kop following the defeat of Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa

As was captured by supporters in the stadium, when watching it back it really does remind you of all those years we used to watch the Huyton-born midfielder applaud his adoring fans after every game.

It seems destined that we will see him awarded with the opportunity of taking the hot seat whenever Jurgen Klopp leaves and then the 41-year-old will be able to fully display his love for our club.

Until then, it’s likely our paths will cross on several occasions and let’s hope the result continues to be the same as his first encounter against the Reds.

You can watch the video of Gerrard after the game courtesy of @LFCTransferRoom:

Seeing Gerrard at the end of the game there, with all fans screaming his name and going crazy. Brings memories ♥️ pic.twitter.com/qFKmhnW6uk — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) December 11, 2021

Over 7,000 Liverpool fans have their say on whether Liverpool should take Wijnaldum on loan