(Video) Steven Gerrard shares an embrace and chat with Jordan Henderson & Jurgen Klopp in an empty post-match Anfield

Steven Gerrard remained as respectful and professional as possible during his Anfield return but once the crowd had vacated it was all much more relaxed.

Reddit user u/b13_git2 shared a video of the former captain meeting Jordan Henderson for a lengthy chat and embrace, before speaking with Jurgen Klopp.

The Aston Villa boss also met with a lot of former colleagues and friends within the empty stadium in what was clearly an emotive return home.

The 41-year-old was always going to be professional and focused pre-match, in front of TV cameras and a packed crowd but once the event had passed, he had a lot of time to be himself.

It’s great to be able to see this footage though as it shows what the club still means to the former Rangers boss and the friends he has in our captain and manager.

It was great to have him back but even better to secure all three points.

You can watch the encounter between Gerrard, Henderson and Klopp via u/b13_git2 on Reddit:

