(Video) Virgil van Dijk’s impervious Aston Villa performance compilation shows how dominant he was

Virgil van Dijk may not have gathered all the post-match highlights following the 1-0 victory over Aston Villa but his performance was great.

The Dutch captain won every single aerial duel (5/5), completed 91 touches, had 91% pass accuracy with 11/12 long balls finding their target.

Our No.4 also completed both of his attempted tackles with seven recorded seven clearances and really couldn’t have done much more in his individual performance.

His two priorities for every single game would always be a victory and a clean sheet, any day when both are achieved are always going to be judged as a good day in the office.

Jurgen Klopp’s side recorded their fourth clean sheet in the last five matches and the tenth in the league this campaign, which is the most of any team.

So, all the above means that the video of his best bits from the game will guarantee a great watch.

You can watch the full compilation of van Dijk’s performance courtesy of @LFC_Comps1:

