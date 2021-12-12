(Video) Watch as Joel Matip carries the ball out from defence, beating three men and finding Jordan Henderson on the right-wing

Joel Matip unleashed a trademark run from defence as he carried the ball the full length of the pitch against Aston Villa.

Not only a great defender, a key asset of our No.32’s game is his ability on the ball and he can carry it past the opposition better than most within our team.

Due to his gangling running style, his role is often comically depicted but he is a very talented footballer.

Doing this whilst we were 1-0 up relieved a lot of pressure for the players and fans and the 30-year-old received a big applause following his lung-busting run.

To be able to have a player who can do this in tight games, such as that against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, occupies opposition midfielders and defenders and frees up other players.

It’s an invaluable tool and our Cameroonian defender is one of the best centre-backs in world football at carrying the ball from the back.

You can watch the video on Matip’s run courtesy of Premier League Live (via u/zappazap on Reddit):

