(Video) Watch as Sadio Mane signs shirts and poses for pictures on the pitch after full-time whistle against Aston Villa

Sadio Mane was captured signing shirts and posing for pictures immediately after the full-time whistle against Aston Villa.

Whilst all the attention was on Steven Gerrard and the rest of the Liverpool players greeting the Kop, our No.10 was taking time for fans in the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand.

Despite not getting on the score sheet, the Senegalese attacker was heavily involved in the positive action that came down the left-hand side.

The 29-year-old linked up well with Andy Robertson and caused a constant threat to the opposition defence.

Such is the nature of the former Southampton man, he was happy to shirk the limelight and talk with fans after the game.

It’s been a great season for him so far and let’s hope he can get some more goals and assists before the commencement of AFCON.

You can watch the video of Mane with the fans after the game (via @LFCZAK98):

