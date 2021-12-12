(Video) Watch as Trent Alexander-Arnold demonstrates his passing ability before kick-off against Aston Villa

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a passing master, not exactly a headline but his pre-match display alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Andy Robertson has very much exemplified his mercurial talent.

Our No.66 was in a passing triangle when he completed an audacious right-footed pass on the volley that perhaps has to be seen to be best understood.

Lifting his left and using his right and standing foot to volley the ball, the Scouser in our team unleashed a new kind of pass that has obviously only been saved for training before.

READ MORE: Worrying AFCON update that could see Salah and Mane miss more games than expected with altered earlier start date

After the game the 23-year-old was speaking about the talents possessed by Mo Salah and his brilliant form this season but the right-back hasn’t been too bad himself.

With seven assists, the West Derby born homegrown talent has the second highest tally in the Premier League this season and only sits behind the Egyptian King.

We are all lucky to be able to watch an entire squad of phenomenally talented individuals.

You can watch the clip of Alexander-Arnold, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Robertson’s passing pre-match (via @Zoaib_):

Trent’s passing is actually something else man pic.twitter.com/7XT0usx7EQ — Zoaib (@Zoaib_) December 12, 2021

Over 7,000 Liverpool fans have their say on whether Liverpool should take Wijnaldum on loan