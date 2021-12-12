(Video) Watch hilarious moment Jurgen Klopp struggles to understand Birmingham accent

Following Liverpool’s defeat of Aston Villa on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp was questioned by a Birmingham based reporter on how he felt Steven Gerrard’s side performed.

Due to the nature of the ‘Brummie’ accent, the German replied ‘what?’ because he simply didn’t comprehend the question that had been asked.

Many will claim the scouse accent is just as hard to understand but the former Mainz boss will now be accustomed to the Merseyside accent.

You feel for Jurgen but luckily the press officer was on hand to explain the question that had been asked.

You can watch the video below via our Twitter page, the German’s confusion can be seen at the very beginning of the video.

🗣️"For 75 minutes we were the clear better side. I don't know exactly what that says about Villa." Klopp on Villa's performance at Anfield 🧐 #LFC pic.twitter.com/QXU1ckcjUh — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 11, 2021