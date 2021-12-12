‘Where would he go?’ – Former Premier League striker backs Mo Salah to sign new Liverpool contract

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips believes Mo Salah will sign a new deal at Liverpool because the player will ‘want to stay in England’.

The Egyptian King recently claimed the Premier League is the ‘strongest league in the world’ when he spoke to MBC Masr TV (via King Fut), and Phillips has questioned what team the winger would join if he was to leave Jurgen Klopp’s men.

“They’ll [Liverpool fans] be on tenterhooks until they see the breaking news come out which confirms he will stay at the club,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“I think everyone, even the neutral fans, wants to see him stay in the Premier League, he’s one of the best players in the world.

“100 per cent, he will sign the contract, I’m sure, I can’t see him leaving – where would he go? He’ll want to stay in England.”

Although we’re sure that our rivals would love to see our No. 11 leave, he certainly is one of the reasons why at the moment we look set to have one of the most exciting title races in history.

The former Roma man has already netted 21 goals this season and is five ahead of Jamie Vardy who is the Premier League’s second top scorer.

Mo’s current contract is set to expire in 2023 so it does need resolving sooner rather than later, although there is no need to worry just yet.

As long as he continues to find the back of the net regularly and he remains fully concentrated on proceedings on the pitch – the club and his agent can sort the contract situation.