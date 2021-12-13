AC Milan interested in Divock Origi as long-term Zlatan Ibrahimovic replacement – Tuttomercatoweb

AC Milan are reportedly interested in Liverpool’s Divock Origi as a long-term replacement for veteran attacker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

This comes from Alessandra Stefanelli (via Sport Witness), with the publication noting that the Serie A-based outfit may face competition from fellow Italian top-flight club Atalanta.

The Belgian international has enjoyed a solid season for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, registering seven goal contributions in 10 appearances across all competitions.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, the 26-year-old has been an integral part of our squad this time around, having been most recently delivered two match-winning goals against Wolves and AC Milan respectively.

With his contract set to expire by the summer, we’re quickly running out of time to hold on to one of our most valuable backup stars.

Though there were calls for the former Lille man to be sold in the prior window, questions have to be asked regarding what kind of talent we could secure who could contribute to a similar degree whilst being satisfied with a bench role.

