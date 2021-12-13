Fears Liverpool v Salzburg could be null and void amongst other fixtures as ‘confusion’ arises over UCL draw

Liverpool were handed one of the more objectively softer draws coming up against Austrian Bundesliga leaders RB Salzburg in the Round of 16 draw.

However, a mistake in the draw itself has led some journalists (including Kevin Palmer and Laurie Whitwell) to question on Twitter whether proceedings might be revisited after Manchester United’s ball was left out, with David McDonnell at the Mirror noting that UEFA are looking into the possibility.

So we might be getting another Champions League draw…. Man United were not put in the bowl with Atletico Madrid, so we may be going again. The whole thing was a mess… you only had one job and all that! #MUFC — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) December 13, 2021

Confusion currently about whether draw can stand. Clear Manchester United ball not put in bowl to face Atletico Madrid after Villarreal error. Amazing cock-up on a pretty basic system.#MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) December 13, 2021

“Hi, is that Michael Masi? We need some assistance…” https://t.co/8HHHXGzry8 — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) December 13, 2021

It’s difficult to understand how an error was made in such a basic system, though here we stand with the integrity of the draw in question.

Of course, it has to be said, from our point of view here at the Empire of the Kop, none of our possible opponents would likely have Jurgen Klopp’s men sweating buckets ahead of the opening February fixture.

If the draw is indeed revisited, we would have the prospect of one of PSG, Benfica, Inter Milan, Salzburg, Sporting and Villarreal to face – all sides one would objectively argue we’re more than capable of vanquishing.

