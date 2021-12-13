Harvey Elliott given comeback date as the return from his ankle injury edges ever closer

Harvey Elliott has been out since his ankle injury sustained against Leeds on the 12th of September but now has a comeback date set.

As reported by The Mirror, our No.67 looks set to return to the squad in January after being seen back on the Kirkby grass for a couple of weeks now.

There will be a precedence that the 18-year-old isn’t rushed back into action so that he can ensure he is fully fit and recovered, as to not risk any future injury.

Returning in the new year would be a big boost for several reasons; there’s the fact it should help with the fixture pile-up and squad fatigue during the festive period, it should also help with the AFCON holes that are going to be left in the squad.

Finally; there’s the fact that the former Fulham youngster will also be back earlier than expected which will be a big boost to him, Jurgen Klopp and the entire squad.

The game when his injury was sustained was during the boyhood Liverpool fan’s third consecutive start for the Reds and let’s hope he’ll be making plenty more before the end of the season.

