‘Huge miss for them’ – Some Liverpool fans react to UCL redraw as Reds set to face Inter Milan

Liverpool fans seemed for the most part not entirely devastated by the reality of having Inter Milan as their new opponents in the Round of 16.

The Champions League draw had to be revisited following an error with Manchester United’s ball, with UEFA citing technical issues in their apology.

The Merseysiders are set for a second visit to the San Siro this term, with an away trip sandwiched between fixtures with Burnley and Norwich City in February and West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion in March.

Though a result that’s more than likely to frustrate some fans within and beyond the borders of Merseyside, there’s no questioning that we have more than enough quality to meet the challenge posed by the Italian top-flight’s current leaders.

Realistically, looking at our possible opponents prior to the draw, an objective case could be argued for Liverpool being the superior side of the lot.

In European competition, of course, things are from being scripted and we’ve no doubt Jurgen Klopp won’t let his team drop their standards no matter the occasion.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

We get a tougher team and the other Premier League teams get a bye to the next round!🤦‍♂️ — No Opinion (@1st_Noopinion) December 13, 2021

As a fan of both Liverpool and Inter, this is very uncomfortable for me. I don't think Liverpool are going to have a problem against Inter. Inter have a good team but they're struggling against opponents that press high. Also Barella's suspension is a huge miss for them. — Pat Shade (@PatShadow3595) December 13, 2021

No different to Salzburg — Zippy (@rs1892) December 13, 2021

Will be difficult but should beat them — Monstarrmunch (@Monstarrmunch1) December 13, 2021

We have dealt with Bigger teams and defeated them , bring on anyone , we going for a 7th Champions league ,_YNWA — .com (@elzodia) December 13, 2021

