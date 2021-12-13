Inter Milan set to be missing key man for Liverpool Champions League clash

Nicolo Barella will miss Liverpool’s visit to Italy to face Inter Milan in the Champions League’s Round of 16 after being sent off in a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the group stages for a punch on Eder Militao.

The 24-year-old had struck the defender’s leg after being bundled into the advertisement boards, as reported by Give Me Sport.

It remains unclear whether the Italian will be handed a two-match ban for the incident, with the home fixture at the San Siro set to be missed as a minimum.

The No.23 was heavily linked with a move to Merseyside though speculation has since ceased following the signing of a long-term contract keeping him in Milan until the summer of 2026.

Whilst one can objectively argue it’s a loss that hurts Simone Inzaghi’s chances of securing results against us in both legs, we hope that the midfielder gets a chance to make an appearance at Anfield, particularly after showing remorse for his actions.

It’s a tougher fixture than that which we were initially handed – without wishing to disrespect RB Salzburg – though one we’re greatly looking forward to.

