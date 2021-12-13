“It is the Liverpool way” – Jurgen Klopp gives his thoughts on Liverpool’s Champions League redraw to face Inter Milan

Jurgen Klopp has given his immediate thoughts on facing Inter Milan in the round of 16 for the Champions League.

Our manager spoke to the club’s website on the need for a redraw and the prospect of returning to the San Siro so ,soon after his first ever visit to the stadium.

It’s set to be a tough prospect against the side in top spot in Italy and it looks to be a tougher tie than that of RB Salzburg.

The German said: “I had to wait 54 years to play at the San Siro for the first time… and now it’ll be twice in three months, so that’s good news!

“Of course, it is a tough draw, definitely. They are the league leaders in Italy; a good team in a good moment.

“It is the Liverpool way – it’s never easy, but still possible, so let’s give it a go.

“It’s a proper Champions League tie, so all good and I am absolutely looking forward to it.

“Definitely. I saw [the first draw] live and I thought, ‘You cannot let it stand like this, there’s no chance.’ Definitely, they had to do it again”.

The reference to the ‘Liverpool way’ will resonate with a lot of supporters as it never seems to go all our way in terms of draws and winning games in a stress free manner.

However, there were tougher opponents and we can be safe in the knowledge that nobody will want to play against us in this illustrious competition.

Now the redraw is done and our opponents are finally decided, we can wait until mid-February until we need to entertain the thought of plotting our route to Saint Petersburg in May.

