“It was what we expected” – Virgil van Dijk gave his thoughts on Aston Villa following Liverpool’s 1-0 victory

Virgil van Dijk spoke with the media following the end of Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

Steven Gerrard’s team were resolute and hard to beat but the Reds found a way to win once again and it came through the penalty spot and Mo Salah.

Our No.4 was on fine form during the game, a video compilation of his performance best illustrates this, and he spoke with the BBC after the match.

The 30-year-old said: “It was what we expected, they are a very difficult side to beat and they’ve shown that definitely over the last five games they’ve played.

“We had to be ready for a big fight and when we had the ball, we had to find our moments”.

The Dutch captain was certainly right as Jurgen Klopp’s men had to work very hard in order to get a victory over the claret and blue clad team.

Seeing as our former captain’s side were unable to register a shot on target during the game, this also illustrates what a great job our defence did.

Let’s hope we can keep up these rigid defensive performances and continue to find the way to win.

You can watch the interview with van Dijk on Match of the Day via BBC iPlayer (at 26:29).

