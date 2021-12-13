Liverpool to face Inter Milan in Champions League Round of 16 with the second-leg being played at Anfield in March after redraw

Liverpool will face Inter Milan in the Round of 16 in the Champions League, with the first-leg set for February (15/16 or 22/23) and the second-leg in March (8/9 or 15/16) after a dramatic redraw.

This will be the fifth and sixth times that the clubs have faced each other, refereeing errors surrounded the infamous 1965 European Cup semi-final but in 2008 Rafa Benitez’s side won home and away.

Having also defeated AC Milan home and away in this season’s group stage, who are also above their stadium sharing rivals in Serie A, we go back to the San Siro full of confidence.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be hoping to continue our 100% record in Europe this season and there’s certainly no reason as to why we can’t be confident of beating any team in any stadium.

As we won our group, the second leg will be played at Anfield in this campaign which will be the first where away goals no longer count double in the instance of a draw and so the importance of away goals is reduced.

After all the drama that surrounded the first one, let’s hope there’s no third iteration of this article in a couple of hours!

Let’s hope this is the next step on our way to Saint Petersburg for the final on the 28th of May.

