Liverpool to face RB Salzburg in Champions League Round of 16 with the second-leg being played at Anfield in March

Liverpool will face RB Salzburg in the Round of 16 in the Champions League, with the first-leg set for February (15/16 or 22/23) and the second-leg in March (8/9 or 15/16).

We have faced the Austrian side only twice before which was during the 2019/20 group stage as we won 2-0 away from home and 4-3 at Anfield.

This fixture will see Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino face their former side in what will be an emotive affair for the trio.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be hoping to continue our 100% record in Europe this season and there’s certainly no reason as to why we can’t be confident of beating any team in any stadium.

As we won our group, the second leg will be played at Anfield in this campaign which will be the first where away goals no longer count double in the instance of a draw and so the importance of away goals is reduced.

Let’s hope this is the next step on our way to Saint Petersburg for the final on the 28th of May.

