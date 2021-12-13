(Photo) Ball work introduced into Harvey Elliott’s recovery sessions as Liverpool teenager steps up rehab efforts

Harvey Elliott’s recovery efforts continue to enjoy a positive trajectory as the young Englishman was snapped performing a series of drills involving light ball work on the training pitch.

It’s another positive sign from the 18-year-old as he continues his rehabilitation following a nasty ankle injury suffered earlier in the season against Leeds United.

With the likes of Naby Keita and Joe Gomez having returned back to the fold, it’s an update that’s sure to delight Jurgen Klopp just as much as our medical team as the spectre of injuries draws further away from the red half of Merseyside.

You catch the photo in question (and more here) below, courtesy of @James_Carroll84:

The latest from Harvey Elliott's rehab sessions, which now include some ball work. Gallery here: https://t.co/x7dWdeTDHr pic.twitter.com/NhiqnwuWqe — James Carroll (@James_Carroll84) December 13, 2021