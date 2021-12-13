UCL draw ‘declared void’ and set to be revisited with Liverpool amongst the casualties

Liverpool’s tie with RB Salzburg, among several others, has become the casualty of a faulty draw for the Round of 16 in the Champions League.

As reported by Independent journalist, Melissa Reddy, in a tweet, the results of the draw in question ‘has been declared void’ with the procedure set to be revisited later in the afternoon.

Champions League draw has been declared void and will be redone at 2pm — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) December 13, 2021

It will mean that the Reds will once again face the prospect of coming up against any one of Salzburg, PSG, Benfica, Inter Milan, Sporting or Villarreal.

It’s arguably the right decision, though one could hardly blame fans for feeling disappointed, particularly given the possibility of more objectively difficult fixtures being played courtesy of the redraw.

That having been said, though it would undoubtedly create further controversy if we were drawn against PSG (arguably the toughest of our available opponents), the form of Jurgen Klopp’s men this term should fill supporters with more than a sense of hope with regard to our chances of progressing.

