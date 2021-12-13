(Video) Everton fans sing “Fat Spanish waiter” to Rafa Benitez during their 3-1 loss away to Crystal Palace

Everton supporters were very vocal in their distaste to former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez, during their 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

The Everton boss upset his own side’s supporters after he subbed Richarlison off for Salomon Rondon and that set off the angry Toffees in the away end.

Straight after the change, whilst they were only 1-0 behind, the away end began a chorus of boos before singing “You’re just a fat Spanish waiter!” toward the Spaniard.

Pressure is building for the 61-year-old and, despite the player brought onto the pitch scoring their only goal of the game, he is not gaining many fans on the blue half of the city.

The man who helped guide us to Champions League glory in 2005 has lost four consecutive away games and the pressure is certainly building.

With their next game being against Chelsea, let’s hope for a slight change in fortune so that we can try and extend our lead on Thomas Tuchel’s team.

You can watch the video of the Everton fans via @crockpiece:

