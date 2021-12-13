(Video) “I think Alisson knew he’d made a mistake” – Sky pundits believe Villa deserved a penalty for Alisson’s clash with Ings

The Sky Sports pundits had a vote on whether they believed the encounter between Danny Ings and Alisson Becker should have resulted in a penalty to Aston Villa.

Stephen Warnock, Sue Smith and Dermot Gallagher were present and two of the three thought it should have been a penalty to Steven Gerrard’s side, a decision that could have drastically changed the outcome of the game.

Our former captain agreed with their opinion as he appealed after the match that his team deserved a penalty for the incident that has been discussed by many others since.

READ MORE: “It is the Liverpool way” – Jurgen Klopp gives his thoughts on Liverpool’s Champions League redraw to face Inter Milan

Our former defender Warnock said: “I initially thought it was a penalty, I really did, I think Alisson knew he’d made a mistake and often what you find is that once you make one mistake, it’s quickly followed by another and it’s that erratic behaviour – and I thought it was a penalty.”

Former England winger Smith commented: “I have to agree but you can see it [either way], I’ve sort of changed my mind on this one.

“I originally thought it wasn’t but then I watched it again and thought it was, you can see this is a difficult one and it’s not really clear cut – but I thought it was a pen”.

Surprisingly, the referee in the studio agreed with the on-field decision and Dermot Gallagher was the only one who thought we were right to not concede a spot kick.

There were a lot of appeals in the away dugout but it would have been so cruel that after our domination in the game we lost our lead to what would have been their one and only attempt on target.

A few differing decisions but do you think we should have been penalised?

You can watch the debate amongst the trio courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

❌ No Penalty

✅ Penalty

✅ Penalty Dermot Gallagher, Stephen Warnock and Sue Smith debate whether Aston Villa should have had a penalty against Liverpool#RefWatch pic.twitter.com/g1J9iT0Jfa — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 13, 2021

Over 7,000 Liverpool fans have their say on whether Liverpool should take Wijnaldum on loan