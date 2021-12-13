(Video) Watch heartwarming moment between Klopp and Thiago following Salah’s Aston Villa penalty winner

It’s been fascinating to chart the rise of Thiago Alcantara at Liverpool, with the Spaniard finally able to showcase his talents on a regular basis in a midfield combination that was once as rare as it was craved by the Anfield faifthful.

The former Bayern Munich looks and feels very much a part of the club following his summer switch last term, with one clip capturing the 30-year-old warmly embracing his manager, Jurgen Klopp, on the touchline following Mo Salah’s penalty goal against Aston Villa.

We’re hopeful the midfielder can continue to keep fit and healthy for the remainder of a campaign within which he has proved to be an integral part of our fight for silverware.

