(Video) “We’re going to see a lot more goals” – Glen Murray predicts more success in front of goal for Mo Salah

Mo Salah was the match-winning hero once again as he scored the vital penalty against Aston Villa to secure all three points.

Our Egyptian King extended his lead as the league’s top goal scorer and has gathered the attention of most pundits and media outlets already this season.

Glen Murray was the latest to wax lyrical over our No.11 when he was asked how important our No.11 is to Jurgen Klopp’s team.

The former Brighton striker said: “The biggest credit we can give him is that he’s the best player in the world at the moment, a lot of players may get tagged with that and falter a little bit, but he just seems to be going from level, to level, to level.

“He scores every week and he really is the talisman of that Liverpool team and I think we’re going to see a lot more goals from Mo Salah this season”.

Who can argue with the assessment that the 29-year-old is the world’s best at the moment?

It’s a shame he will miss some games during AFCON as the former Roma attacker is on course to break plenty of goal scoring records this season.

The 38-year-old pundit is right to also note how the title of the best hasn’t altered the on-field performances for the player with the league’s most goals and assists.

Long may his sublime form continue!

You can watch Glen Murray’s Mo Salah analysis (at 4:55) courtesy of Premier League productions (via Kr4Tos-YT):

