Andy Robertson shares February wish following Champions League draw

Andy Robertson has shared his desire to be on the pitch proper at the San Siro as Liverpool are set to enjoy a second visit to the stadium in a row after being drawn against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

The initial Round of 16 draw had initially pitted RB Salzburg against the Reds, though a ‘technical error’ meant that a redraw was forced to occur, with Jurgen Klopp’s men instead handed another trip to Italy.

“The draw has been made now and it’s an exciting one,” the Scot told the Mirror.

“I was on the bench last week which at least meant that I could go, but the San Siro is a stadium that I’ve wanted to play in since I became professional.

“It’s iconic, an amazing stadium.

“After visiting last week I enjoyed being able to be there and take it in, but hopefully come February then I can be on the pitch and enjoy it even more.”

The former Hull City left-back was handed a rest on the bench with the group all wrapped up, with Kostas Tsimikas and Neco Williams handed starts.

With it all to play for in the knockout stages, we’d be very surprised if Robertson was again overlooked for the first-team come February.

We’re in a supremely fortunate position to have two high-quality options for the left-back spot but on their respective days, there’s no questioning that Robertson edges out his competition.

It’s an objectively more difficult tie than what we had originally been handed in the faulty first draw, though a challenge we’ll more than relish closer to the time.

