Curtis Jones takes to Twitter to express delight at being back in first-team training

Liverpool’s Curtis Jones has returned to first-team training following the eye injury he sustained in training back in November.

The 20-year-old last featured in the 2-2 home draw against Brighton and has missed his side’s last nine games.

Prior to his injury, the midfielder had featured nine times for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, scoring an impressive goal in the draw away to Brentford in September.

At the time of the injury, Klopp confirmed that the injury Jones had sustained was a bizarre one.

“I thought I saw all injuries as a manager, but that was really a freak one. He was very lucky – very lucky – in the end, because we all know with the eye there’s no jokes about that, let me say it like this.” the German boss said (via Sports Illustrated).

The return of the England U-21 international will delight the former Dortmund boss as his side prepare for the busy festive schedule.

Our No. 17 took to his Twitter account and said ‘Feels Good To Be Back!’.

Joe Gomez and Naby Keita recently returned to action as second half substitutes in the 2-1 win over AC Milan last week and Bobby Firmino returned to first-team training recently meaning Liverpool are slowly returning to full availablity.

If Jurgen has a fully fit squad to choose from then it will only help us in our pursuit for more success this term.

You can catch Jones’ tweet below via his Twitter page.

Feels Good To Be Back! 😅 pic.twitter.com/MjCshzG1U1 — Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) December 14, 2021