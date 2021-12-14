Ex-PGMOL chief urges defenders to ‘take a bit more care’ around Salah after Aston Villa penalty

Keith Hackett has warned defenders to be more careful around Mo Salah when entering the 18-yard-box in light of his ‘reputation’.

The wide man earned a penalty for Liverpool after being brought down by Tyrone Mings, netting the all-important spot-kick that secured all three points for the Reds against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

“I thought referee Stuart Attwell was in a good position, made the judgement, so for me that’s a penalty kick,” the former official told Football Insider. “We all understand the reputation Salah has got when he enters the penalty area. If you’re a defender, you need to take a bit more care.”

The former Roma frontman has been in scintillating form for the Merseysiders this term, netting 21 goals in 22 appearances (across all competitions).

It seems to us here at the Empire of the Kop that the No.11 doesn’t have a reputation for going down in the box so much as being one of the few attacking players in the Premier League to be actively criticised compared to his peers.

We’ve seen how descriptions have changed from savvy and clever to illegal and cheating when our Egyptian King is considered.

As Hackett has noted himself, of course, there’s no reason to question the nature of the penalty decision nor use it as another stick to beat Salah with.

