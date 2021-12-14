Finance guru names three outfits that could afford to sign Liverpool’s Mo Salah

Dr. Dan Plumley has suggested that only PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester City would be capable of taking Mo Salah off Liverpool’s hands under current conditions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a number of clubs to seriously reevaluate their plans, including top-tier outfits like Jurgen Klopp’s men, with it seeming that transfer activity has taken a direct hit as a result of the financial ramifications of the global issue.

“Most people would conclude that they [Liverpool] need to get this deal done,” the finance expert told Football Insider.

“The other question is, where else would he go and who can afford him?

“No club has been immune from this pandemic, though some have done better than others.

“There are only a handful of clubs who can afford him.

“Real Madrid are one that you’d look at. We know PSG have phenomenal spending power, and Man City are the other one.”

It’s difficult seeing a situation where the 21-goal star ends up at the Reds’ biggest rivals in domestic football, though a departure to a top club will look increasingly likely the closer we get to the 2023 expiration date of the Egyptian’s contract.

READ MORE: Ex-PGMOL chief urges defenders to ‘take a bit more care’ around Salah after Aston Villa penalty

As far as we here at the EOTK are concerned, it’s supremely difficult to justify any decision that doesn’t hand Salah an extended stay at Anfield.

The obvious danger, as has been previously highlighted, is the risk of decline in light of the player’s closeness to his 30s.

However, as the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi and Robert Lewandowski are proving, decline doesn’t have to be inevitable – at the very least not in one’s early to mid 30s.

#Ep26 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Inter Milan reaction, who’s the biggest loser from the redraw?… and more!