(Image) Bobby Firmino pictured with breathing apparatus as his return from injury edges ever closer

Bobby Firmino has been out since the start of November with a serious hamstring injury but looks close to returning to the first-team squad.

Last week saw a return to training for the Brazilian, which was followed up with him sitting alongside Curtis Jones for the Aston Villa game.

Despite not being fit enough to be placed on the bench, our No.9’s return seems imminent and he has posted an image to social media which illustrates how he is attempting to recover at home.

READ MORE: (Image) ‘We met Santa!’ – Thiago Alcantara and his family visit Lapland UK as they get into the festive spirit

This is similar to another instance when the 30-year-old posted a picture on his social media with him using the same breathing apparatus and this may be a way he recovers or prepares for games.

Fingers crossed we see the former Hoffenheim man back on the pitch soon, especially as we will need him over the period when Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita (and reportedly now possibly Joel Matip) are all at AFCON.

Let’s hope these tactics help the hamstring and keep him fit over a congested festive period.

You can view the image on Firmino’s Instagram story:

Over 7,000 Liverpool fans have their say on whether Liverpool should take Wijnaldum on loan