(Image) Mo Salah presented with the 1992 Liverpool home shirt as part of his PFA Player of the Month award

Mo Salah was presented a Liverpool kit from 1992 as part of his October PFA Player of the Month award, courtesy of Classic Football Shirts.

The shirt from our centenary season was provided for our No.11 as part of the connection between the PFA and the vintage football shirt shop and he certainly looked delighted to receive it.

This was the ninth occasion that the Egyptian King had won the award and with the news that Diogo Jota has won the award for November, we look forward to seeing what kit he might get next.

READ MORE: James Milner’s twelve-word verdict on Liverpool’s Champions League Round of 16 draw against Inter Milan

It’s unlikely the club will be able to do anything similar due to the last two seasons being the first that Nike have produced kits for ourselves and so, in terms of history, they have little to offer.

Nevertheless, the image of our 29-year-old goal scoring machine with a classic 1990’s kit will be one for all the fans of retro football shirts out there.

We can only dream of a day when the current group of players are allowed to resurrect a classic and we can see the shirts grace Anfield again.

You can view the image of Salah with the 1992-1993 Liverpool shirt via Classic Football Shirts’ Instagram account:

Over 7,000 Liverpool fans have their say on whether Liverpool should take Wijnaldum on loan