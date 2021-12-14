(Image) ‘We met Santa!’ – Thiago Alcantara and his family visit Lapland UK as they get into the festive spirit

Thiago Alcantara has been spending some quality time with his family during a busy festive period for him on the pitch.

The Spanish international has posted an image of himself alongside his wife and two children enjoying a trip to Lapland UK which is based in Ascot, Berkshire.

The immersive experience comes with a personalised invitation to go and visit the enchanted forest, toy factory, mother Christmas’ kitchen, the Elven village and all finished off with a meeting with Santa himself.

Judging by our No.6’s Instagram post which read: ‘We met Santa!‘, it’s safe to say the quartet managed to meet the main man too.

This comes just days after the 30-year-old’s father visited Anfield for the first time as Mazinho, a World Cup winner with Brazil in 1994, shared an image to his social media.

It’s great to see the former Bayern Munich man enjoying some family time in what is his second Christmas on Merseyside.

You can view the image courtesy of Thiago’s Instagram account:

