‘It was funny’ – Konate weighs in on hilarious Old Trafford moment that attracted online furor

Ibrahima Konate insisted that his involvement in an on-pitch dispute during Liverpool’s meeting with Manchester United earlier in the season was completely ‘natural’.

The defender had come to the aid of his teammates following Cristiano Ronaldo’s perceived kick against Curtis Jones, with fans capturing the Frenchman laughing at Fred’s attempt to outmuscle his opponent.

“I don’t know why I did this; it was natural, you know,” the former Bundesliga star told liverpoolfc.com.

“But after the game I received so many messages, maybe 50 times my friends sent me the videos.

“I said, ‘No!’ Because it was natural, you know. But yes, it was funny. I just protect my family.”

The centre-half hasn’t only endeared the Anfield faithful with his Old Trafford antics, with him rightly attracting plaudits for some remarkable defensive displays against the likes of the Portuguese international and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Showing his willingness to protect his Liverpool ‘family’ will take Konate far in Merseyside as he continues to vindicate our recruitment team’s summer window decision.

Patience will be the name of the game for the Sochaux Academy graduate as he hopes to displace in-form man Joel Matip and secure a spot alongside talismanic No.4 Virgil van Dijk.

With the sheer talent at his disposal, we’ve no doubt that a more than bright future awaits our most recent senior signing.

