‘It’s getting ridiculous’ – Trent blown away by ‘frightening’ Mo Salah’s Liverpool form

Trent Alexander-Arnold has labelled Liverpool teammate, Mo Salah, ‘frightening’ in light of his imperious form this term.

With 30 goal contributions in 22 games (across all competitions) this season, it’s certainly difficult to disagree with the Academy graduate’s assessment of the Egyptian international.

“Look, it’s frightening form,” the fullback told liverpoolfc.com.

“There’s not even a handful of players that can say they’re putting up those numbers in the last five, 10 years.

“You’ve got two, three max that are doing it at a high level week in, week out. I can’t remember the last game he didn’t score or assist, to be honest. It’s getting ridiculous!

“But it’s a credit to have him in the team. He’s an outstanding lad and he works hard for it – it doesn’t come by luck.”

The No.11’s current form, however, wasn’t enough to push him up the ranks in the Ballon d’Or voting, with the former Chelsea hitman ranked seventh behind Cristiano Ronaldo in sixth.

It’s somewhat bizarre to see our Egyptian King overlooked for individual honours in light of his significant contributions in recent years.

Should we get to the end of the season and be in contention for silverware, of course, we’ve no doubt that the possibility of another medal will mean infinitely more in the grand scheme of things.

Secure a major trophy and there’ll be an increasing lack of an argument to not recognise Salah when it comes to the likes of the Ballon d’Or and FIFA’s FIFPRO XI awards next term.

