James Milner’s twelve-word verdict on Liverpool’s Champions League Round of 16 draw against Inter Milan

James Milner took to social media to give his thoughts on the news that Liverpool are set to face Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Our No.7 would have had to wait, like the rest of us, as UEFA made a huge mistake that caused a second draw to be completed and our first knockout round opponents changed from RB Salzburg to the Nerazzurri.

It was a redraw that certainly didn’t work in our favour as most supporters would have preferred to have been travelling to Austria, than a return to the San Siro in February.

READ MORE: (Image) Bobby Firmino pictured with breathing apparatus as his return from injury edges ever closer

The 35-year-old posted on his Instagram story to share his thoughts on the European draw, he wrote: ‘Tough draw, but looking forward to another trip to the San Siro‘.

The Leeds-born midfielder will be relishing the chance to return to the iconic stadium, much like his manager, and so there certainly are positive to be taken.

Having beaten their stadium-sharing local rivals, we shouldn’t fear either side in Milan and will be hopeful of progressing to the quarter-finals in March.

You can view the statement on Milner’s Instagram story:

Over 7,000 Liverpool fans have their say on whether Liverpool should take Wijnaldum on loan