La Liga giants interested in Liverpool’s sporting director as his Anfield exit nears

It is believed that Real Madrid have approached Liverpool’s sporting director Michael Edwards and are hopeful that he will move to the Spanish capital once he leaves Jurgen Klopp’s side at the end of the season.

According to the Independent, the La Liga outfit’s president, Florentino Perez, is an admirer of Edwards and has been hugely impressed with the work he’s done at Anfield since he joined the club back in 2011.

Edwards was linked with a move to Newcastle recently but he was quick to deny those rumours – it’s now believed that the Santiago Bernabeu and the opportunity to work at another of the world’s biggest football clubs appeals to him.

A lot of the success that the Reds have achieved in recent years is largely a result of the incredible work that has been done in the transfer market.

Edwards worked his magic in securing the signatures of our biggest stars whilst also ensuring the club received impressive fees for our fringe players such as Jordon Ibe and Dominic Solanke.

The signings of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk, to name a few, mean that we are regularly competing for trophies, both domestically and on the continent.

It will be a sad day when he does leave the club at the end of the season, but what a job he has done.

If he does decide to join Carlo Ancelotti’s side, then we should expect Los Blancos to make some impressive signings and once again become a dominant force in Europe.