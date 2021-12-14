Liverpool fans won’t believe which star has been omitted from FIFPRO World XI as two Reds make the shortlist

Alisson Becker and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been nominated for the 2021 Men’s FIFPRO World XI award, which is set to be finalised in mid-January, as noted in @FIFPRO’s tweets.

There were some notable absentees on the Liverpool front (though, some, understandable), with Mo Salah overlooked by his peers in the voting.

⭐️ Here are the 23 nominees for the 2021 Men's FIFA FIFPRO #World11! The winners will be announced on 17.01.2022. By the players, for the players.@FIFAcom pic.twitter.com/6lBPAoXlNO — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) December 14, 2021

🧤 The GOALKEEPERS nominated by their peers for the 2021 Men's FIFA FIFPRO #World11, for performance during the 2020-21 season, are: 🇧🇷 @Alissonbecker

🇮🇹 @gigiodonna1

🇸🇳 Edouard Mendy By the players, for the players. pic.twitter.com/tztf6AMUkK — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) December 14, 2021

Judging by his reaction to being snubbed for the Ballon d’Or as the Egyptian finished seventh in the rankings, the latest development will likewise hardly bother the attacker, though it’s supremely difficult to understand how the 29-year-old could be ignored following a remarkable year in football.

It’s possible that the former Roma hitman’s performances weren’t quite as visible outside of Merseyside due to the team’s overall drop in form following a spate of horrific injuries in central defence.

However, it’s a massive shame that Salah’s contributions – after near-singlehandedly leading Liverpool back into the top four spots last term – in the 2020/21 campaign have been forgotten about.

We can only hope that the No.11 uses it as motivation to keep up his form over the season and continue to help steer us toward major silverware.

